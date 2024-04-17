Nation & World News

Appeals court leaves temporary hold on New Jersey's county line primary ballot design in place

A federal appeals court has affirmed a lower court’s decision to order New Jersey Democrats to scrap a ballot design widely viewed as helping candidates with establishment backing
7 minutes ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal appeals court on Wednesday affirmed a lower court's decision to order New Jersey Democrats tp scrap a ballot design widely viewed as helping candidates with establishment backing.

The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals considered a slimmed-down appeal brought by the Camden County Democrats after the county clerks — the officials charged with designing ballots in New Jersey — dropped out of the appeal of a lower court's temporary injunction.

The appeals court's decision means that U.S. District Judge Zahid Quraishi's order requiring clerks to stop using the so-called county line ballot, which lists candidates with political party support in a single column and often relegates others to “ballot Siberia” will stand.

But that court's order far from resolves the issue in New Jersey, which had been unique in the country for using the county line style ballots. Quraishi's order applies only to the Democratic primary on June 4 because Republicans sought to join the lawsuit after a deadline passed.

Once a pillar of politics in the state, the county line ballot began showing signs of crumbling this year. Senate candidate Democratic Rep. Andy Kim brought the lawsuit with House candidates Sarah Schoengood and Carolyn Rush, alleging that the system unfairly helped those with party backing get preferential ballot placement. Soon after, state Attorney General Matt Platkin said he found the county line to be unconstitutional.

Legislative leaders have said they acknowledge the need to address the issue, though it is unclear how it will end up.

For now, under the judge's order the Democratic primary will unfold with an “office block” ballot, or a listing of candidates near the office they are seeking, as the rest of the country uses.

A message was left with the attorney for the Camden Democrats seeking a response to the appeals court's ruling.

Kim's lawsuit came in the context of — at the time — what looked like a challenging primary fight against first lady Tammy Murphy for the seat held by indicted Sen. Bob Menendez. Menendez has said he won't seek reelection as a Democrat, but he could possibly run as an independent after federal corruption trial ends.

Murphy had won the endorsement of a handful of county party leaders, winning the line on the ballot there. But Kim seemed to capture a growing tide of progressive frustration with the system. Murphy dropped out of the race, acknowledging the high stakes in November given that Democrats have a narrow majority in the Senate and saying she didn't want to attack a fellow Democrat.

Kim is now in a strong position for the Senate seat in a state that hasn't elected a Republican senator in over five decades.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Training center protesters cause $10M in damage, Atlanta mayor says2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Who’s a Republican in Georgia is now a courtroom argument
2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Gwinnett selected for global heat mapping as Earth breaks records
2h ago

Credit: Family photos

‘Friend’ who came for Sunday dinners convicted of killing 2 brothers

Credit: Family photos

‘Friend’ who came for Sunday dinners convicted of killing 2 brothers

Credit: Josh Reyes

Gwinnett budget includes a new middle school, expansion of 2 high schools
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street dips to send S&P 500 to its longest losing streak since...
5m ago
Communications breakdown left authorities in the dark and residents without alerts amid...
9m ago
Man sentenced to 47 years to life for kidnapping 9-year-old girl from upstate New York...
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

You’ve got mail. So where is it?
To make the playoffs tonight, Hawks need Trae Young to be great
Tybee officials prepare for Orange Crush beach party restrictions as criticism grows...