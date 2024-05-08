BreakingNews
Jimmy Carter voted in May primary, is doing ‘OK’ in Plains, grandson says
Nation & World News

Airbnb shares slide on lower revenue forecast despite a doubling of net income

Airbnb's profit more than doubled last quarter, but management's disappointing revenue forecast sparked a roughly 7% drop for its stock in after-market trading Wednesday
FILE - The Airbnb app icon is seen on an iPad screen on May 8, 2021, in Washington. Airbnb reports earnings on Wednesday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The Airbnb app icon is seen on an iPad screen on May 8, 2021, in Washington. Airbnb reports earnings on Wednesday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
6 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Airbnb's profit more than doubled last quarter, but management's disappointing revenue forecast sparked a roughly 7% drop fort its stock in after-market trading Wednesday.

The San Francisco-based vacation rental app said its net income rose to $264 million in the first quarter from $117 million a year earlier, on revenue that rose 18% to $2.14 billion. Earnings per share in the quarter jumped to 41 cents; analysts surveyed by FactSet expected 23 cents.

Earnings growth was partly driven by a shift in the Easter holiday, which fell during the second quarter in 2023 versus the first quarter this year.

Airbnb projected revenue in the second quarter between $2.68 billion and $2.74 billion. That fell short of Wall Street expectations, partly because of unfavorable exchange rates and partly because of the shift in the Easter holiday.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Tea time again: Mary Mac’s reopens in Midtown after repairs1h ago

Credit: AJC Special

BREAKING
Jimmy Carter voted in May primary, is doing ‘OK’ in Plains, grandson says
1h ago

Credit: Nell Carroll for the AJC

Rep. Mike Collins panned after appearing to make fun of Kennedy assassinations
26m ago

Credit: John Spink

Man, 3 children found shot to death inside car at Gwinnett park
37m ago

Credit: John Spink

Man, 3 children found shot to death inside car at Gwinnett park
37m ago

Credit: NYT

Laken Riley case: Indictment includes new accusations against suspect
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Illinois Democrats' law changing the choosing of legislative candidates faces GOP...
7m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street's lull stretches to a second day as indexes finish mixed
11m ago
Ippei Mizuhara, ex-interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani, will plead guilty in...
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Emily Heath

Glamour knows no age: Atlanta fashion show brings seniors to the runway
Court of Appeals to review DA removal ruling in Trump Georgia election case
Bradley’s Buzz: An ascendant Anthony Edwards has become the NBA’s biggest deal