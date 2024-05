Airbnb shares slide on lower revenue forecast despite a doubling of net income

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Airbnb's profit more than doubled last quarter, but management's disappointing revenue forecast sparked a roughly 7% drop fort its stock in after-market trading Wednesday.

The San Francisco-based vacation rental app said its net income rose to $264 million in the first quarter from $117 million a year earlier, on revenue that rose 18% to $2.14 billion. Earnings per share in the quarter jumped to 41 cents; analysts surveyed by FactSet expected 23 cents.

Earnings growth was partly driven by a shift in the Easter holiday, which fell during the second quarter in 2023 versus the first quarter this year.