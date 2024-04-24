Nation & World News

A look at what's in the $95 billion foreign aid package passed by Congress

The $95 billion foreign aid package approved by the U.S. Congress provides military aid to Ukraine and Israel, replenishes U.S. weapons systems and gives humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza
FILE -155 mm M795 artillery projectiles are stacked during manufacturing process at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., Thursday, April 13, 2023. The Pentagon could get weapons moving to Ukraine within days if Congress passes a long-delayed aid bill. That's because it has a network of storage sites in the U.S. and Europe that already hold the ammunition and air defense components that Kyiv desperately needs. Moving fast is critical, CIA Director Bill Burns said Thursday, April 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE -155 mm M795 artillery projectiles are stacked during manufacturing process at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., Thursday, April 13, 2023. The Pentagon could get weapons moving to Ukraine within days if Congress passes a long-delayed aid bill. That's because it has a network of storage sites in the U.S. and Europe that already hold the ammunition and air defense components that Kyiv desperately needs. Moving fast is critical, CIA Director Bill Burns said Thursday, April 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By The Associated Press
Updated 35 minutes ago

A look at what's in the $95 billion package passed by the Senate on Tuesday that will provide military aid to Ukraine and Israel, replenish U.S. weapons systems and give humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.

President Joe Biden has promised to sign the package Wednesday.

The broad spending breakdown:

— About $61 billion for Ukraine and replenishing U.S. weapons stockpiles. The overall amount provided to Ukraine for the purchase of weapons would be $13.8 billion. Ukraine would receive more than $9 billion of economic assistance in the form of “forgivable loans.”

— About $26 billion for supporting Israel and providing humanitarian relief for people in Gaza. About $4 billion of that would be dedicated to replenishing Israel's missile defense systems. More than $9 billion of the total would go toward humanitarian assistance in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war.

— About $8 billion for helping U.S. allies in the Indo-Pacific region and countering China. More than $3.3 billion would go toward submarine infrastructure and development, with an additional $1.9 billion to replenish U.S. weapons provided to Taiwan and other regional allies.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz

At time of campus concerns, Morehouse hails Biden’s graduation visit

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s crusade fails to dislodge Johnson as House speaker

Credit: AP

Bird flu virus fragments found in milk; feds say no threat to consumers

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Georgia faction’s bid to keep GOP ‘traitors’ off ballot suffers court setback

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Georgia faction’s bid to keep GOP ‘traitors’ off ballot suffers court setback

Orange Crush beach party near Savannah results in 54 arrests
The Latest

Credit: AP

Pascal Siakam leads resurgent Pacers offense in 125-108 victory that evens series with...
15m ago
Senate overwhelmingly passes aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan with big bipartisan vote
23m ago
Biden blames Trump for Florida's 6-week abortion ban, says women nationwide face health...
38m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC FILE PHOTO / SPECIAL

Man using magnet in creek finds new evidence in Craigslist killings, GBI says
Lifting each other: Georgia athlete heads for the Olympics with father at side
Follow updates as NY testimony resumes in Donald Trump hush money case