Nation & World News

A cluster of earthquakes shakes Taiwan after a strong one killed 13 earlier this month

A cluster of earthquakes has struck Taiwan, the strongest measuring 6.1 magnitude
The map above locates the 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3 and plots its shake intensity. (AP Digital Embed)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The map above locates the 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3 and plots its shake intensity. (AP Digital Embed)
2 minutes ago

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A cluster of earthquakes struck Taiwan early on Tuesday, the strongest measuring 6.1 magnitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There was no immediate information of any damage or casualties.

The temblors struck after a magnitude 7.4 quake hit the island earlier this month, killing 13 people and injuring over 1,000. That earthquake was centered along the coast of the rural and mountainous Hualien County. It was the strongest earthquake in the past 25 years in Taiwan and was followed by hundreds of aftershocks.

According to the USGS, Tuesday's quake of 6.1 magnitude had its epicenter 28 kilometers (17.5 miles) south of the city of Hualien, at a dept of 10.7 kilometers. The half-dozen other quakes ranged from magnitude 4.5 to magnitude 6, all near Hualien.

Taiwan is no stranger to powerful earthquakes yet their toll on the high-tech island’s 23 million residents has been relatively contained thanks to its excellent earthquake preparedness, experts say. The island also has strict construction standards and widespread public education campaigns about earthquakes.

In 1999, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake in Taiwan killed 2,400 people.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Race-based test kept Black people from getting a kidney, lawsuit says

Credit: AP

After victory in Chattanooga, the union road leads to Alabama
43m ago

Credit: John Spink

Hartsfield-Jackson to enforce restricted access to airport 24/7
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Atlanta starts to ‘come to grips’ with deluge of unwanted office space

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Atlanta starts to ‘come to grips’ with deluge of unwanted office space

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Fulton election interference case against Georgia senator resumes
The Latest

Credit: AP

Jury deliberating in Iraq Abu Ghraib prison abuse civil case; contractor casts blame on...
7m ago
Indigenous groups gathering in Brazil's capital to protest president's land grant...
7m ago
Nelly Korda puts bid for 6th straight victory on hold after withdrawing from Los Angeles...
10m ago
Featured

Donald Trump charges: Quick facts on the ex-president’s legal cases
Rico Wade, Atlanta hip-hop original: an appreciation by journalist Sonia Murray
Ronald Acuña Jr. bobblehead part of Braves series with Marlins