Atlanta hospitals announce first babies of 2024

In Cartersville, at Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center, baby Rowan arrived to parents Dakota and Colby at 12:56 p.m. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 19 inches long.

“The first baby of the new year provides the same magic of a new beginning just as each new year,” said Kelly Costner, director of perinatal services at Piedmont Cartersville. “Babies are a constant source of happiness, wonder and joy and I am fortunate to have been a part of witnessing families welcome their newborns into the world for over 30 years.”

According to Piedmont Cartersville, the hospital delivers about 1,000 babies annually.

Credit: Piedmont Cartersville Credit: Piedmont Cartersville

Northside Hospital Atlanta, one of the busiest maternity wards in the country, announced its first baby of 2024 was a girl born at 1:12 a.m. Monday to Shikha Goel and Dhruv Goyal. She weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 19 1/4 inches.

Shikha Goel said she is “blessed and happy” and called their new baby girl the “best New Year’s gift ever,” according to a release by the hospital. The family is originally from Delhi, India, but has lived in Atlanta for about 10 years, according to a release by Northside.

Northside is one of the busiest community hospitals in the country in terms of delivering newborns. Northside delivered 15,800 babies in 2022 at its flagship hospital on Johnson Ferry Road and 26,500 across its entire healthcare system.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Report for America are partnering to add more journalists to cover topics important to our community. Please help us fund this important work at ajc.com/give