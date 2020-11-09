Gunfire claims young victims in recent months

July 4: Secoriea Turner, 8, was shot to death as she rode with her mother and a family friend in Atlanta. Secoriea’s mother, Charmaine Turner, has said gunmen blocked University Avenue and then started shooting. The incident happened amid protests following the June 12 shooting death of Rayshard Brooks at a University Avenue Wendy’s, since torched and razed. Authorities have arrested a suspect, a man who admits being present but says he did not fire.

Oct. 15: Braylan Zavala, 13, died after being shot outside his family’s Clayton County home. According to his brother, Braylan was killed by a man wearing a ski mask, a long-sleeve sweater and black pants who drove away in a dark-colored Chevy. Brayan, a Kendrick Middle School student, died days before his 14th birthday. No arrests have been made.