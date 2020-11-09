X

Gunfire claims young victims in recent months

07/15/2020 - Atlanta, Georgia - A unicorn floral arrangement presented by Secoriea TurnerÕs first grade teacher, Joya Florence of AtlantaÕs Kipp Ways Primary School, is displayed near her coffin during her home-going service at New Calvary Missionary Church in AtlantaÕs Sylvan Hills community, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. On July 4, 8-year-old Secroiea was shot dead by armed civilians who had commandeered a street in AtlantaÕs Peoplestown community. She was one of five individuals who were killed over the Independence Day Weekend in Atlanta. (ALYSSA POINTER / ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)

Credit: ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM

News | 20 minutes ago
By Alexis Stevens, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Three youths have been shot to death in metro Atlanta in recent months. All three cases remain under investigation.

July 4: Secoriea Turner, 8, was shot to death as she rode with her mother and a family friend in Atlanta. Secoriea’s mother, Charmaine Turner, has said gunmen blocked University Avenue and then started shooting. The incident happened amid protests following the June 12 shooting death of Rayshard Brooks at a University Avenue Wendy’s, since torched and razed. Authorities have arrested a suspect, a man who admits being present but says he did not fire.

Oct. 15: Braylan Zavala, 13, died after being shot outside his family’s Clayton County home. According to his brother, Braylan was killed by a man wearing a ski mask, a long-sleeve sweater and black pants who drove away in a dark-colored Chevy. Brayan, a Kendrick Middle School student, died days before his 14th birthday. No arrests have been made.

Friday: Tyrell Sims, 12, died in a drive-by shooting outside his East Point home. The boy’s father said a black car pulled onto Bell Avenue and someone fired shots, striking Tyrell in the head and killing him. His son loved to play football and was a student at KIPP South Fulton Academy, Connie Sims said.

