17-year-old charged with murder in shooting at Cobb apartment

Early Friday, the teenager was arrested at his East Point home and charged with murder and aggravated assault, according to Cobb jail records.

Josiah Maurice Oubre went to the Smyrna-area Wellington Point apartments on Maner Terrace on Thursday afternoon, his arrest warrant states. There, Oubre shot Jonah Poole in the chest, the warrant states. Poole was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital but did not survive, police said.