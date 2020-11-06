17-year-old charged with murder in shooting at Cobb apartment

A 17-year-old told investigators he went to a Cobb County apartment complex to smoke. But while there, he shot and killed the person he went to meet, his arrest warrant states.
Early Friday, the teenager was arrested at his East Point home and charged with murder and aggravated assault, according to Cobb jail records.
Josiah Maurice Oubre went to the Smyrna-area Wellington Point apartments on Maner Terrace on Thursday afternoon, his arrest warrant states. There, Oubre shot Jonah Poole in the chest, the warrant states. Poole was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital but did not survive, police said.
No details were provided about a possible motive in the shooting.
“This is a homicide investigation, and no additional information has been provided from investigators,” Cobb spokeswoman Officer Shenise McDonald said in an emailed statement. “The investigation is still ongoing.”
Oubre was being held without bond Friday afternoon at the Cobb jail.