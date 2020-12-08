Police: Girl killed in Lithonia was shot by another 5-year-old

The babysitter told police that she was in the kitchen while Jada and the other 5-year-old girl were playing, the incident report said. At some point, the girls found a handgun.

The 9mm handgun was found “without a holster, full magazine, with a round chambered,” according to a DeKalb arrest warrant. The incident report said the gun belonged to one of the children’s mothers, who is in the military.

The children took it to a bedroom, where Jada told the other child to pull the trigger, the babysitter told police. First she heard the gunshot ring out, the babysitter said. Then, she heard crying, according to the incident report.

When she went to the bedroom to see what had happened, she found Jada.

The other 5-year-old showed police where she and Jada had found the weapon, the incident report said.

“She grabbed my hand and led me down the hall into her parents’ room and advised she located it on the floor on top of a small ammo box beside the bed,” the incident report said.

She told investigators she didn’t know there were bullets in it.

“I only pulled it back a little bit,” the child said.

Jada’s mother created a GoFundMe to raise money for the child’s funeral.

“Due to this sad accident a mother is without her beautiful 5-year-old daughter this holiday season,” the page said. “This 5-year-old little girl will never get to see another birthday, holidays, school graduation again, and it isn’t fair.

Police on Saturday arrested 36-year-old Chad Brooks Sr. in connection with the shooting. He is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children, DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said.

Police said Brooks is the father of the other children who were present at the time of the shooting. Investigators said he left the handgun unattended, according to the arrest warrant.

“At this time, the investigation is very active and ongoing,” Vincent said in an emailed statement Friday. “Our hearts go out to the family.”

Police are not considering any other charges, Vincent said.