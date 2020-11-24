12-year-old shot in SW Atlanta apartment; neighbor detained

A 12-year-old boy was shot in the leg Tuesday morning after a gun was fired from a neighboring apartment in southwest Atlanta, authorities said.
Officers responded to the 400 block of Ira Street in the Mechanicsville neighborhood about 11:45 a.m., Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said. The child, who was conscious at the scene, had been shot once by a bullet that passed through his right leg.
“Preliminary investigation indicates the child was struck by a round that appeared to have been discharged from an adjacent apartment unit,” Grant said in an emailed statement.
The man living next door was detained at the scene and police have obtained a warrant to search his home, authorities said. It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday if he was shooting at someone or if the gun accidentally discharged.
The case remains under investigation.
