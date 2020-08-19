Mother, boyfriend charged after 3-year-old accidentally shoots himself

Atlanta police have charged a mother and her boyfriend with second-degree murder after the woman’s 3-year-old son accidentally shot himself in the head last month.
Ashley Crystal Kelly and Denzel Thomas also face second-degree cruelty to children charges in the shooting, which happened July 28 in southwest Atlanta.
Officers were sent to a home on Manor Lane about 11 a.m., police spokesman Officer Steve Avery told AJC.com. The child, identified as Aiden Kelly, had shot himself with a loaded gun that was inside the house, according to police.
The boy was rushed to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding in critical condition. Aiden died hours later.
Kelly was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Aug. 10 and remains there with no bond, jail records show.
It is not clear if Thomas is currently in custody.
