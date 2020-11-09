11-year-old boy shot, killed in East Point

A criminal investigation is underway after an 11-year-old boy was fatally shot in East Point, investigators said Monday.
The boy was discovered with “gunshot wounds” when officers responded to a Bell Avenue home Friday night, according to East Point police. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died.
“The East Point Criminal Investigations Division launched an investigation that is ongoing at this time,” police spokesman Capt. Allyn Glover told AJC.com on Monday morning.
No other details about the shooting have been released, including the name of the child. It is not clear if police are looking for a suspect.
Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to contact the East Point Police Department at 404-761-2177.
