BREAKING: 15-year-old shot in head, stomach in SW Atlanta

Officers found the 15-year-old shot in the head and stomach in the 400 block of Fairburn Road around 3 p.m., police said.

News | Updated 1 hour ago
By Tanni Deb, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A teenager is in critical condition after being shot in the head and stomach Thursday afternoon in southwest Atlanta, authorities said.

Officers found the injured 15-year-old at Hidden Hollow Apartments in the 400 block of Fairburn Road around 3 p.m., Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant told AJC.com.

The boy, whose name wasn’t released, was taken to a hospital, Grant confirmed.

Police said they have recovered a firearm from the scene. However, further information hasn’t been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

