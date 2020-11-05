BREAKING: 15-year-old shot in head, stomach in SW Atlanta

A teenager is in critical condition after being shot in the head and stomach Thursday afternoon in southwest Atlanta, authorities said.
Officers found the injured 15-year-old at Hidden Hollow Apartments in the 400 block of Fairburn Road around 3 p.m., Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant told AJC.com.
The boy, whose name wasn’t released, was taken to a hospital, Grant confirmed.
Police said they have recovered a firearm from the scene. However, further information hasn’t been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.
In other news:
Credit: WSBTV Videos