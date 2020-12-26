16-year-old girl shot, killed at downtown Atlanta hotel

The teenage boy, who has not been identified, was taken into custody at the scene and interviewed at Atlanta police headquarters, authorities said. He was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, reckless conduct and possession of a pistol by someone younger than 18.

He remains held at the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center. Police described the two teens as “acquaintances” and said they were the only people inside the hotel room at the time of the fatal shooting.

No additional details have been released.

