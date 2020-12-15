18-year-old wanted, accused of fatally shooting man in Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville police are searching for an 18-year-old who is accused of shooting and killing a man Saturday, authorities said.
Officers said they responded to Northside Gwinnett Hospital in reference to a shooting patient. The man was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
An investigation later identified 18-year-old Malachi Matthew Perkins as the suspect, the agency said in a news release.
Police have obtained five warrants, including felony murder, to arrest Perkins, the news release said.
Authorities said Perkins should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
