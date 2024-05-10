Michigan's Edwards, Texas' Ewers, Colorado's Hunter among 6 on college football video game cover

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter are among the six players displayed on the cover of the EA Sports College Football 25, which is set to return after being discontinued 11 years ago.

The cover for the deluxe edition of the popular video game was posted at the online PlayStation Store on Friday. No official release date has been set, but the game is expected to be out this summer before the start of the college football season. The game will feature all 134 major college football schools.

College Football 25 will be the first version of EA Sports’ college football franchise to be released since 2013, when the game stopped being made amid lawsuits accusing it of using players’ likeness without paying them. The NCAA’s approval in 2021 of players being able to profit from their brand opened the door for the game to be made again.