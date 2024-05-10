Georgia News

Michigan's Edwards, Texas' Ewers, Colorado's Hunter among 6 on college football video game cover

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter are among six players displayed on the cover of the EA Sports College Football 25
By RYAN KRYSKA – Associated Press
25 minutes ago

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter are among the six players displayed on the cover of the EA Sports College Football 25, which is set to return after being discontinued 11 years ago.

The cover for the deluxe edition of the popular video game was posted at the online PlayStation Store on Friday. No official release date has been set, but the game is expected to be out this summer before the start of the college football season. The game will feature all 134 major college football schools.

College Football 25 will be the first version of EA Sports’ college football franchise to be released since 2013, when the game stopped being made amid lawsuits accusing it of using players’ likeness without paying them. The NCAA’s approval in 2021 of players being able to profit from their brand opened the door for the game to be made again.

The cover features the backs of numerous players in easily identifiable college football uniforms in a stadium tunnel, with the names on the backs of the jerseys of six players. Along with Edwards, Ewers and Hunter, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins are featured.

The video-game developer offered FBS players a minimum of $600 and a copy of the game to have their likeness included in it. It also offered some players name, image and likeness deals to promote the game through an ambassador program. It wasn't immediately clear how much a cover-athlete deal was worth.

More than 11,000 players have accepted offers to be in the game.

For those who declined an offer, EA sports has said a generic player would be created in their place. The developer also said gamers would be blocked from manually adding those players who opted out. It didn't say how it planned to do that.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Editors' Picks

Credit: Special

From best man to hitman: ‘Dateline’ on Atlanta DJ who had wife killed

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Georgia early voting turnout rises to 240K ahead of final week

Credit: AJC file photo

UPDATE
23 years later, arrest is made in UGA law student’s death
54m ago

‘My heart is broken’: Mom of 3 kids killed in Gwinnett asks for burial help

‘My heart is broken’: Mom of 3 kids killed in Gwinnett asks for burial help

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Photos: Michael Penix Jr. hits the field for Falcons' rookie minicamp
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Civil War General William T. Sherman's sword and other relics to be auctioned off in Ohio
8m ago
Iowa sex trafficking victim who killed alleged abuser sought by authorities
22m ago
Authorities make arrest in 2001 killing of Georgia law student who was found dead in a...
1h ago
Featured

Credit: NYT

A Supreme Court immunity ruling may not save Trump in Georgia
Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at these metro Atlanta restaurants
Proposals on table, but no deal imminent to return Braves games to Comcast