Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts leaves game against Braves with apparent shoulder injury

ATLANTA (AP) — San Diego Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts apparently injured his left shoulder and was removed from Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves.

Bogaerts landed on the shoulder while diving for a bases-loaded grounder hit by Ronald Acuña Jr. in the third inning. Bogaerts stopped the grounder but was unable to make a throw on Acuña's run-scoring infield hit.

Bogaerts immediately signaled to the bench for assistance and a trainer examined the second baseman before escorting him off the field.