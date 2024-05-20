Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts leaves game against Braves with apparent shoulder injury

BreakingNews
San Diego Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts apparently injured his left shoulder and was removed from Monday’s game against the Atlanta Braves
San Diego Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts (2) kneels after injury fielding a ball hit by Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. in the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

San Diego Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts (2) kneels after injury fielding a ball hit by Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. in the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
Updated 39 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — San Diego Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts apparently injured his left shoulder and was removed from Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves.

Bogaerts landed on the shoulder while diving for a bases-loaded grounder hit by Ronald Acuña Jr. in the third inning. Bogaerts stopped the grounder but was unable to make a throw on Acuña's run-scoring infield hit.

Bogaerts immediately signaled to the bench for assistance and a trainer examined the second baseman before escorting him off the field.

Tyler Wade replaced Bogaerts at second base. The run-scoring single by Acuña gave Atlanta a 5-0 lead over Dylan Cease and the Padres.

Bogaerts entered Monday's first game of a doubleheader hitting .220 with four homers and 14 RBIs.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

San Diego Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts (2) kneels after injury fielding a ball hit by Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. in the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease (84) walks back to the mound in the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, May 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

