Georgia News

4 killed in Georgia wreck after van plows through median into oncoming traffic

Four people are dead after a van crossed the median on a northwest Georgia interstate and plowed into oncoming traffic
1 hour ago

EMERSON, Ga. (AP) — Four people, including three members of the same family, died Sunday after a van crossed the median on a northwest Georgia interstate and plowed into oncoming traffic.

Five others were injured in the multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 75 near Emerson.

State troopers say a Kia van was traveling north when it crossed a grassy median into the southbound lanes and hit two SUVs. Those vehicle, in turn, were hit by another SUV and a commercial truck.

Witnesses told WAGA-TV that the Kia burst through a cable barrier meant to prevent such crossover wrecks and that at least one of the vehicles flipped over as they collided.

The Bartow County coroner said the dead include the driver of the Kia, 43-year-old Dakarai Mason; as well as Erin Mason, 35; and Brandon Crawford, 15, all of Cartersville. Relatives said the Masons were married and that Crawford was their son. Two younger sons were injured and hospitalized. Also killed was Aimee Odom of Cartersville, the 21-year-old driver of a Toyota 4Runner that was hit by the Kia.

The driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe hit by the Kia and an adult and a child who were in a Hyundai SUV that hit the Tahoe were also injured.

The conditions of the injured were not available Monday.

The Bartow County school district on Monday said Brandon Crawford was a freshman at Cass High School and remembered him for his “energy, larger-than-life smile, laugh, and infectious personality.” He was an offensive lineman and honors student.

Troopers have not yet determined why the van crossed into the southbound lanes.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

TRUMP TRIAL
Round 2 of Fani Willis DQ fight gears up in Fulton County

4 dead, 5 injured in Bartow County crash on I-75
32m ago

Georgia prisoner sentenced to die wants firing squad, not lethal injection
1h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Police: Speed was factor in reckless-driving arrest of Georgia football player

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Police: Speed was factor in reckless-driving arrest of Georgia football player

Credit: City of Atlanta

ATLANTA CITY HALL
HR head on leave after report finds abuse of power
The Latest

Credit: AP

Machado's 2-run double in 8th caps Padres' comeback for 6-5 win over slumping Braves
55m ago
Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts leaves game against Braves with apparent shoulder...
2h ago
Braves look to stop skid in game against the Padres
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

From anxiety to protest to exultation, Morehouse welcomes its new graduates
Look back at Georgia’s top 2024 college commencement photos
Tuesday is primary election day! Here's our Georgia Decides Voter Guide