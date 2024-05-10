Mets host the Braves to begin 3-game series

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -153, Mets +130; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets open a three-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

New York has a 9-10 record in home games and an 18-18 record overall. The Mets are 10-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Atlanta has a 9-8 record in road games and a 22-12 record overall. The Braves have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .419.

The teams match up Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo has five home runs, 25 walks and 25 RBI while hitting .229 for the Mets. Starling Marte is 10-for-43 with two doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has six doubles and 12 home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 11-for-41 with a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .229 batting average, 3.82 ERA, even run differential

Braves: 4-6, .196 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Mets: Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Braves: Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierce Johnson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.