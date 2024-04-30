Mariners bring 1-0 series lead over Braves into game 2

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -133, Mariners +113; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Atlanta Braves, leading the series 1-0.

Seattle is 16-13 overall and 10-7 at home. Mariners pitchers have a collective 2.96 ERA, which ranks second in MLB play.

Atlanta is 8-4 in road games and 19-8 overall. The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.58.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has a .265 batting average to lead the Mariners, and has three doubles and a home run. Caleb Raleigh is 9-for-33 with four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has five doubles, a home run and six RBI for the Braves. Travis d'Arnaud is 10-for-22 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .219 batting average, 1.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Braves: 7-3, .228 batting average, 2.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), J.P. Crawford: 10-Day IL (oblique), Dominic Canzone: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eduard Bazardo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Angel Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.