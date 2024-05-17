Politics

Early voting ends today for Georgia primary election

Congress, Supreme Court and General Assembly are on the ballot
Syreeta Ward smiles as a poll worker hands a sticker to her 3-year-old son after casting her vote at the Gwinnett County Voter and Registration during the Georgia presidential primary on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

By
15 minutes ago

Georgia voters have one last day to cast their ballots early ahead of primary election day on Tuesday.

Voting locations are open in every county Friday, concluding three weeks of early voting for Congress, the General Assembly, county offices and the Supreme Court of Georgia.

So far, turnout has reached nearly 420,000 in-person voters, and an additional 33,000 voters have returned absentee ballots, according to state election data through Thursday.

With no statewide races on the ballot other than judges, fewer people have participated in this year’s election. More than 655,000 people had voted in person at this point in the 2022 primary amid heated contests for the U.S. Senate and governor.

The winners of partisan primaries will advance to the general election in November. In some cases, the primary will effectively decide the winner in races where candidates do not face an opponent from another party.

Georgia is an open primary state, meaning voters can choose whichever party’s primary they want to participate in.

Voters can find their early voting locations, request absentee ballots and view sample ballots through the state’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

