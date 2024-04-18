BreakingNews
Kemp signs $500 million individual, corporate Georgia income tax cuts
Guitar legend Dickey Betts, who co-founded the Allman Brothers Band, dies at 80

35 minutes ago

OSPREY, Fla. (AP) — Guitar legend Dickey Betts, who co-founded the Allman Brothers Band, dies at 80.

Elected during Nixon era, Georgia sheriff, 91, to hang up badge after epic career

Credit: TNS

40m ago

Georgians claimed more than $109 million in deductions for ‘unborn dependents’
51m ago

Credit: AP

Warnock headed to the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis
1h ago

Credit: AP

1h ago

Credit: AP

Hawks run out of gas, are eliminated by Bulls in Play-In Tournament
Credit: AP

8m ago
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
Elected during Nixon era, Georgia sheriff, 91, to hang up badge after epic career
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Amid widespread delays, Atlanta’s post office customers say trust eroding
Sugar cravings could be caused by loneliness, study finds
Cobb County Superior Court clerk candidates to debate in forum