Mariners try to sweep 3-game series against the Braves

The Seattle Mariners meet the Atlanta Braves looking to sweep their three-game series
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago

Atlanta Braves (19-9, first in the NL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (17-13, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Chris Sale (3-1, 3.69 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Mariners: Emerson Hancock (3-2, 5.06 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -177, Mariners +148; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Seattle has a 17-13 record overall and an 11-7 record at home. The Mariners have a 12-0 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Atlanta has an 8-5 record in road games and a 19-9 record overall. The Braves have the 10th-best team ERA in baseball at 3.57.

Wednesday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Rojas has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six RBI for the Mariners. Caleb Raleigh is 9-for-35 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with a .333 batting average, and has nine doubles, two home runs, five walks and 18 RBI. Michael Harris II is 13-for-39 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .199 batting average, 1.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Braves: 6-4, .229 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), J.P. Crawford: 10-Day IL (oblique), Dominic Canzone: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eduard Bazardo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Angel Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

