UPDATE | Arrest made in death of Dunwoody High student who suffered emergency
Georgia woman identified as person killed in fall at Ohio State graduation ceremony

A woman who fell to her death during a graduation ceremony at Ohio State University last weekend has been identified as a Georgia resident
32 minutes ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A woman who fell from the stands to her death during a graduation ceremony at Ohio State University last weekend has been identified as a Georgia resident, authorities announced Tuesday.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office said Larissa Brady, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene, just outside Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sunday.

An investigation continues into how Brady fell from the stadium, which the school says is 136 feet tall, to the pavement below.

It happened around midday, near the stadium's Bell Tower, as the last graduates were filing into the stadium. According to the commencement program, Brady’s daughter was among those graduating.

The commencement continued without mention of what happened, but some students and others at the ceremony were visibly upset after the fall. A spokesman said the university has contacted all graduates and staff who volunteered at graduation to offer counseling services.

