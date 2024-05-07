Georgia woman identified as person killed in fall at Ohio State graduation ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A woman who fell from the stands to her death during a graduation ceremony at Ohio State University last weekend has been identified as a Georgia resident, authorities announced Tuesday.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office said Larissa Brady, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene, just outside Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sunday.

An investigation continues into how Brady fell from the stadium, which the school says is 136 feet tall, to the pavement below.