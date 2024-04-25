G Javian McCollum transferring to Georgia Tech after leading Oklahoma hoops in scoring

Georgia News

Guard Javian McCollum is transferring to Georgia Tech after leading Oklahoma in scoring this past season
44 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Guard Javian McCollum is transferring to Georgia Tech after leading Oklahoma in scoring this past season.

The 6-foot-2 McCollum started all 30 games he played for the Sooners, averaging 13.3 points per game while hitting 40.4% from the field and 31.4% from 3-point range. He set a school record by connecting on 94.3% from the foul line, including a stretch of 39 consecutive free throws.

McCollum, a Florida native who played his first two college seasons at Siena, will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech coach Damon Stoudamire said Thursday that McCollum's “ability to create shots and make plays is what I love about him.” He will team in the backcourt with Naithan Georgia, who led the Yellow Jackets in assists (4.7 per game) as a freshman.

The Yellow Jackets went 14-18 in Stoudamire's first season as coach. They have made only one NCAA Tournament appearance in the last 14 years.

“Javian and Nait creating for their teammates and playing off each other will be essential,” Stoudamire said. "Good guard play wins games, and I feel I have two of the best.”

