Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Dalton Daily Citizen. April 22, 2024.

Editorial: Take time to understand autism

We encourage our readers to take the time to do a bit of research and reading to better understand what it means to live with autism.

Autism can be difficult to define because Autism Spectrum Disorders describe a wide range of disorders with symptoms that vary in type and severity.

The Autism Speaks organization describes autism in the most general terms as “a group of complex disorders of brain development.”

It is not uncommon for individuals with varying types of autism to excel in math, art, music or other areas.

Research has indicated there seems to be no singular cause of autism.

However, reports have indicated that genetic research is advancing quickly and, as a result, mutations that are associated with autism disorders are being identified.

In addition, experts have said there are environmental factors that seem to contribute to brain development and as scientists learn more about those factors, the disorder may, someday, become more preventable.

Symptoms most often begin to manifest between the ages of 2 and 3 and early intervention is critical in the management of the disorders, according to healthcare professionals.

Destigmatizing the disorder and raising awareness regarding the daily management of autism can go a long way toward helping families cope with the associated challenges.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identifies about one in 68 American children as on the autism spectrum.

According to Autism Speaks, studies also show autism is four to five times more common among boys than girls. An estimated one out of 42 boys and one in 189 girls are diagnosed with autism in the United States. More than 3 million people in the U.S. live with some form of autism.

Autism has been called the fastest-growing developmental disorder in the U.S.

We often fear or ignore things we do not understand that are outside of our comfort zone.

We may shy away from people who are different from us and close ourselves off to experiences that could enrich our lives in meaningful ways if we would just take the time to learn about those things we do not understand.

We are all different from each other in one way or another.

However, most of us will never face the life challenges faced every day by the families of children with autism. Rarely will you hear those families complain. Rather, they generally talk about the milestones they reach and small pleasures and joys in life that most of us simply take for granted.

As a community, we should increase our understanding and be more sensitive to families working to provide services for their children while being a part of the community without being looked upon with pity or even disdain.

While children and adults living with autism may be different in some ways, in other ways they are like all children — excitable, enjoying life and loving the hugs and encouragement from close friends and family members.

Do not close yourself off to the joys and fulfillment that can come from knowing people just because the challenges they face in life are different from your own.

April is Autism Awareness Month, making it a perfect time to make yourself more aware and, as a result, more understanding and thoughtful.

___

Valdosta Daily Times. April 22, 2024.

Editorial: Pay attention: Stop distracted driving

Once again the state of Georgia is warning about the dangers of distracted driving and we are right there with state leaders on this issue.

Put up your phone, keep your eyes on the road and drive.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month but every day should be distracted driver awareness day on our roadways.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety has said if drivers don’t park their phone when their car is in drive, they could be handed a ticket for violating Georgia’s hands-free law.

Georgia’s hands-free law went into effect July 1, 2018, but even after thousands of citations have been issued in the state, motorists continue handling their phones while driving. It’s as noticeable as driving down the street in Valdosta or on highways anywhere in the state ... though we don’t advocate drivers becoming distracted by looking for distracted drivers.

But the reckless, dangerous behavior is still happening all the time on our roadways and people are dying because of it.

According to NHTSA, drivers who are talking on their phones are four times as likely to be involved in a crash as those who are not and the odds of being in a crash increase 23% when a driver is texting or sending an e-mail. NHTSA data also shows that drivers 16-24 are the biggest offenders when it comes to using their phone while driving.

Enough is enough. People texting and driving have been putting the safety of others at risk for far too long.

The state has offered some very practical advice that includes:

— If you’re expecting a text message or need to send one, pull over and put the vehicle in park.

— Make a passenger your “designated texter.” Give them access to your phone to respond to calls and messages.

— Use a cell phone holder and voice commands or bluetooth devices if calls must be made or answered while driving.

And, perhaps the most practical for those people who just can’t seem to control themselves: Put your cell phone in the trunk, glove compartment, back seat or somewhere else it cannot be reached to avoid temptation.

END