Bulls square off against the Hawks for play-in game

Atlanta Hawks (36-46, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (39-43, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Bulls -3; over/under is 220.5

PLAY-IN GAME: The Bulls and Hawks square off with the winner advancing to play for the eighth seed.

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks square off for the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament. The winner advances in the tournament to play for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

The Bulls have gone 22-29 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago has a 6-8 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks are 22-30 against conference opponents. Atlanta has a 15-21 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulls are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 49.5% the Hawks allow to opponents. The Hawks are shooting 46.5% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 47.3% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is averaging 24 points and 5.3 assists for the Bulls. Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 18.3 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Dejounte Murray is scoring 22.5 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Hawks. Garrison Mathews is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 114.1 points, 46.7 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 112.1 points, 44.8 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.7 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Ayo Dosunmu: day to day (quad), Zach LaVine: out for season (ankle), Andre Drummond: day to day (quadricep), Patrick Williams: out for season (foot), Julian Phillips: day to day (foot), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

Hawks: Seth Lundy: day to day (ankle), Clint Capela: day to day (rest), Wesley Matthews: day to day (hamstring), Jalen Johnson: out (ankle), Saddiq Bey: out for season (knee), Onyeka Okongwu: out (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.