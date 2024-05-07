Braves play the Red Sox in first of 2-game series

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -173, Red Sox +145; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday to start a two-game series.

Atlanta has an 11-4 record at home and a 20-12 record overall. The Braves have a 17-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Boston has a 19-16 record overall and a 12-7 record in road games. The Red Sox rank fifth in the AL with 38 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has six doubles and 10 home runs for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 10-for-38 with four doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Jarren Duran has seven doubles, five triples and a home run for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers is 14-for-37 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .200 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .279 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierce Johnson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain)

Red Sox: Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (thumb), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (lat), Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.