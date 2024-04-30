Braves' Max Fried throws 6 no-hit innings against Mariners in duel with Bryce Miller

SEATTLE (AP) — Atlanta Braves starter Max Fried threw six no-hit innings against Seattle on Monday night, with the Braves turning to the bullpen to try to complete the no-no.

Fried was locked in a pitcher's duel with Mariners starter Bryce Miller, who also threw six no-hit innings before he gave up two knocks — and the first run of the game — in the seventh. Ronald Acuña Jr. led off with an infield single and Ozzie Albies doubled him home.

Fried threw 100 pitches over six innings and was replaced by Pierce Johnson to start the seventh.