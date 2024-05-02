A North Carolina man is charged with mailing an antisemitic threat to a Georgia rabbi

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been charged in federal federal court with mailing a threatening postcard to a Georgia rabbi who had been outspoken in supporting a new state law that defines antisemitism.

Ariel Collazo Ramos of High Point, North Carolina, faces up to five years in prison if he is convicted of mailing threatening communications, federal prosecutors for the Middle District of Georgia said in a news release Thursday.

A grand jury indicted Ramos, 31, last month, according to court records, and the document was unsealed Thursday following his arrest.