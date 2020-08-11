Man serving life sentence granted new trial by Georgia Supreme Court

Jordan then drove to Grier’s mother’s house, where the robbery took place. A man approached the car with a gun and robbed Yarborough and Kaiser of the drugs and cash. Yarborough then attempted to charge the robber but was shot in the process. The shooter, along with Rawlings and Jordan, left the scene before police responded. Yarborough was taken to the hospital but died shortly after.

In the original trial, Kaiser gave a description of the gunman, but he never identified Grier in a lineup. Grier’s attorney argued that there was insufficient evidence to convict his client, while Howard argued that Rawlings should be considered a witness rather than an accomplice.

The Georgia Supreme Court upheld the lower court’s decision to grant a new trial. However, Grier also filed a cross-appeal against the state arguing that the evidence in the original trial was insufficient to convict him in the first place. The Supreme Court upheld the verdict, leaving Grier to continue serving his life sentence while he awaits a new trial.

