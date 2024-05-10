Crime & Public Safety

Woman arrested in attempted contraband handoff at DeKalb jail

Deputies said they saw a rope hanging from a cell window when they confronted a woman in the courtyard with suspected contraband.

A woman was arrested early Thursday morning when she was found in an unauthorized area of the DeKalb County Jail’s property with a suspected bag of contraband while a rope dangled from a cell window above, officials said.

Deondria Alexander, 35, of Avondale Estates, was taken into custody at the jail around 2 a.m., DeKalb sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said. Alexander was found in the jail’s courtyard and a bag containing a variety of contraband items was found nearby, Williams said.

When deputies confronted Alexander, they also saw a rope hanging from a cell window, according to Williams.

Alexander was first noticed when her car was seen parked in a handicapped space on Memorial Drive. According to the spokeswoman, the bag found near Alexander contained cigarettes, bags of loose tobacco, a lighter, two cellphones with charging cables and a bag of what was later determined to be marijuana. Williams did not say if deputies identified the cell from which the rope was hanging.

After arresting Alexander, deputies impounded and searched her car, Williams said.

Alexander was charged with one felony count of crossing guard lines with intoxicants or drugs, as well as misdemeanor counts of marijuana possession and parking in a space for disabled persons, the spokeswoman said. She remains in the DeKalb jail on a $5,000 bond.

