‘We will miss you’: Spalding deputy killed in line of duty remembered as leader

McIntyre and another deputy initially responded to a home on Deason Street just outside Griffin regarding a domestic situation. As they were walking across the yard, Todd Lamont Harper began to shoot his shotgun from a window, Dix said.

McIntyre was shot in the head and immediately fell to the ground. The other deputy returned fire and retreated without being able to carry McIntyre to safety.

“They had known each other a long time,” Dix said about the two deputies. “To see your supervisor get shot steps away from you, and seeing him lying on the ground and knowing that you can’t get to him because you’re taking gunfire is a horrible thing for anyone.”

Harper barricaded inside the home after the exchange of gunfire, prompting a large police response to the area. A standoff ensued. Harper was eventually taken into custody and lodged in the Spalding jail. Officials have not said what charges he is facing.

McIntyre began working for the Spalding sheriff’s office in 2015 and was sworn in by Dix in September 2017. Dix said McIntyre, who was a shift supervisor, was always a friendly face.

“I have an entire shift of deputies who worked with this supervisor who are absolutely devastated. This supervisor was one of those guys that every time you saw him, he was smiling. He would call your name across the parking lot just to say ‘Hey’ to you,” Dix said.

McIntyre is the second Spalding deputy to die in the line of duty in the past 18 months and the fourth in the agency’s history, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, which tracks law enforcement deaths.

In July 2022, a Spalding deputy died after a large tree fell on his vehicle, killing him instantly, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Former Sheriff James “Dee” Stewart died in July 2011 from injuries sustained in a crash, and the agency lost two deputies in a December 1980 crash.

Spalding State Court Judge Josh Thacker was saddened by McIntyre’s death and described him as a mentor to the next generation of law enforcement officers.

“Goodbye Marc, you have been an amazing member of the Spalding County team. You were a wonderful leader and human being. Words cannot begin to express our gratitude to you for your exemplary service to the United States of America and your sacrifice you made today for Spalding County. It is always too soon to say goodbye. We will miss you so very, very much.” Thacker said Friday evening.