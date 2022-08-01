3 Georgia officers killed in the line of duty in 2022

Combined Shape Caption Rockdale County sheriff's Deputy Walter Jenkins died at Grady Memorial Hospital after being hit by a car. He had been directing traffic, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. Credit: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office Credit: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office Combined Shape Caption Rockdale County sheriff's Deputy Walter Jenkins died at Grady Memorial Hospital after being hit by a car. He had been directing traffic, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. Credit: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office Credit: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office

May 11: Rockdale County Sheriff’s deputy Walter Jenkins died after being hit by a vehicle while directing traffic. Jenkins, 54, who was in uniform and wearing a reflective vest, was struck by a silver Kia Sportage driven by a 16-year-old girl around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ga. 138 and Ga. 212, the Georgia State Patrol said in a statement.

Deputy Jenkins had served with the Rockdale sheriff’s office for about a year and previously served with the College Park Police Department for 22 years. He is survived by his mother and three children.

July 31: A Spalding County deputy died after a large pine tree fell on his vehicle while he was driving, the sheriff’s office announced.

Jamie Reynolds was traveling east on Ga. 16 just east of Shoal Creek Road around 5:30 a.m. when the tree crushed the passenger side of the vehicle, killing Reynolds instantly, Sheriff Darrell Dix said in a statement.

Reynolds began his law enforcement career in 1995 and joined the Spalding sheriff’s office last year, according to the department. His most recent assignment was in the Office of Professional Standards working with state certifications, national accreditations and grant writing. He also worked weekend shifts at the county jail.