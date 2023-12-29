UPDATE | Deputy critically injured, gunman barricaded in Spalding County home

A standoff is underway in Spalding County after a deputy was shot and an armed man barricaded inside a home, officials said.
Law enforcement were initially called to Deason Street off Vineyard Road early Friday morning regarding a domestic situation. The deputy was shot while responding to the call and sustained an injury considered critical, the sheriff’s office confirmed. The deputy was taken to an Atlanta-area hospital.
Neighbors told Channel 2 Action News that they heard what sounded like gunshots and saw multiple agencies, including SWAT, in the area that is just outside Griffin.
“We are in a barricaded situation with the gunman. Shots have been exchanged, and we have more personnel on the way up there,” Spalding Sheriff Darrell Dix told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a statement. “He is contained and we are dealing with this situation right now.”
Officials have not provided any other details on the incident.
