UPDATE | Deputy critically injured, gunman barricaded in Spalding County home

A standoff is underway in Spalding County after a deputy was shot and an armed man barricaded inside a home, officials said.

Law enforcement were initially called to Deason Street off Vineyard Road early Friday morning regarding a domestic situation. The deputy was shot while responding to the call and sustained an injury considered critical, the sheriff’s office confirmed. The deputy was taken to an Atlanta-area hospital.

Neighbors told Channel 2 Action News that they heard what sounded like gunshots and saw multiple agencies, including SWAT, in the area that is just outside Griffin.