UPDATE | Deputy critically injured, gunman barricaded in Spalding County home

The standoff is happening along Deason Street in Spalding County.

Updated 30 minutes ago

A standoff is underway in Spalding County after a deputy was shot and an armed man barricaded inside a home, officials said.

Law enforcement were initially called to Deason Street off Vineyard Road early Friday morning regarding a domestic situation. The deputy was shot while responding to the call and sustained an injury considered critical, the sheriff’s office confirmed. The deputy was taken to an Atlanta-area hospital.

Neighbors told Channel 2 Action News that they heard what sounded like gunshots and saw multiple agencies, including SWAT, in the area that is just outside Griffin.

“We are in a barricaded situation with the gunman. Shots have been exchanged, and we have more personnel on the way up there,” Spalding Sheriff Darrell Dix told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a statement. “He is contained and we are dealing with this situation right now.”

Officials have not provided any other details on the incident.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

