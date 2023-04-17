X

‘We Ready’ rapper’s brother indicted on murder charges in DeKalb

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Archie Eversole was killed in March 2022

The brother of Archie Eversole was indicted earlier this month on murder charges related to the Atlanta rapper’s shooting last year, according to court records.

Alexander Krause, 41, of Stone Mountain, was arrested March 25, 2022, the same day the shooting took place. Eversole, known for the popular sports anthem “We Ready,” suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the hospital after he walked to a gas station looking for help. Krause, his older brother, was initially charged with aggravated assault, but the charges were upgraded to murder upon Eversole’s death.

More than a year after the shooting, Krause was indicted by a DeKalb County grand jury on counts of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, online court records show.

The indictment is the result of a months-long investigation by police and the DeKalb District Attorney’s Office. Results of the investigation were presented to the grand jury, which chose to charge Krause with murder.

Eversole and Krause lived together but had a contentious history, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Prior to the shooting, the two had gone several months without fighting, said John Williams, Eversole’s manager, at Krause’s first bond hearing. Williams also said he did not think Krause would intentionally kill Eversole.

During the bond hearing, Krause’s attorney, David Schnipper, said that no witnesses had identified Krause as the shooter. He asked that the charges be dismissed or downgraded to involuntary manslaughter. However, the magistrate judge declined and sent the case to the superior court to be investigated.

After his bond was initially denied last year, Krause spent about five months in jail, according to online records. He filed a motion to reconsider in July and was released in late August after bond was granted.

Krause was indicted April 4, but he has not been re-booked into the DeKalb jail, according to online records.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

