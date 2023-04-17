‘We Ready’ rapper’s brother indicted on murder charges in DeKalb

Alexander Krause, 41, of Stone Mountain, was arrested March 25, 2022, the same day the shooting took place. Eversole, known for the popular sports anthem “We Ready,” suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the hospital after he walked to a gas station looking for help. Krause, his older brother, was initially charged with aggravated assault, but the charges were upgraded to murder upon Eversole’s death.

More than a year after the shooting, Krause was indicted by a DeKalb County grand jury on counts of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, online court records show.