Charges against ‘We Ready’ rapper’s brother sent to grand jury

When officers got to his apartment, which Byars said was almost immediately, they found blood on the front door that had no sign of forced entry. Krause then came to the door with his hands up and blood on his sock, shoe and his pants leg near the knee, Byars added. No one else was home, and Krause had not called 911.

“Mr. Krause said he was checking on his brother,” Byars said.

More blood was found along the path Eversole likely took as he made his way to the gas station, which is just around the corner from his home, Byars said, and a pool of it had formed in Eversole’s bedroom, where police believe he was shot. There also were signs of forced entry into his bedroom that appeared to have happened recently, as there was debris around it.

“Overall, there were obvious signs of a struggle,” Byars said.

Bullets later found inside Krause’s bedroom closet matched the caliber of shell casings and a bloody gun found in Eversole’s bedroom, Byars said.

Krause’s defense attorney, David Schnipper, noted that Eversole never identified his client by name as the shooter. No other person was investigated, Byars confirmed when Schnipper asked.

Investigators were unable to interview Eversole due to the severity of his condition, Byars said.

Noting that no witnesses identified Krause as the killer, Schnipper argued there was no probable cause for a malice murder charge and asked that it be dismissed or downgraded to involuntary manslaughter. But the judge declined and also declined to set a bond after it had been denied last week.

It is now up to a grand jury to decide if there is enough evidence to indict Krause.