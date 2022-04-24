‘We Ready’ rapper Archie Eversole’s brother, charged in his killing, denied bond

The brother of Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole appeared in court Friday after being arrested on charges in the rapper’s shooting death.
Eversole, 37, and known for his 2002 hit “We Ready,” died April 3 — just over a week after being found at a DeKalb County gas station after being shot, police said.
His brother Alexander Krause, 41, was arrested shortly after the shooting and charged with aggravated assault. That charge was upgraded to murder upon Eversole’s death.
Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office
Krause had his first appearance in court Friday, according to Channel 2 Action News. His attorney asked for his client to be let out on bond, but a judge denied that request.
Eversole’s manager, John Williams, was in court and called the shooting an accident, the station reported. The two brothers had a history of feuding, but they hadn’t had any fights in recent months, and Krause wouldn’t intentionally kill Eversole, Williams said.
But police also were aware of an alleged history of violence between the brothers, the station reported.
Prosecutor Tauri Thomas detailed how police found Eversole at the gas station that was just a block from the condo he shared with Krause: He had a gunshot wound to the face and a gash on the forehead, Channel 2 reported.
Before he died, Eversole was able to tell police what happened to him but was unable to identify the shooter, according to the station.
“While he was sleeping, he was shot. When they asked him if the person who shot him was still at the residence, he said he was, but he wasn’t able to identify who shot him,” Thomas said, the station reported.
There were no signs of forced entry into the home, Thomas said, but the door to Eversole’s bedroom was damaged and there was blood on the walls and floor, according to Channel 2. Investigators also found a bloody handgun on the floor and a spent shell casing.
