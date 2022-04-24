‘We Ready’ rapper Archie Eversole’s brother, charged in his killing, denied bond

Eversole’s manager, John Williams, was in court and called the shooting an accident, the station reported. The two brothers had a history of feuding, but they hadn’t had any fights in recent months, and Krause wouldn’t intentionally kill Eversole, Williams said.

But police also were aware of an alleged history of violence between the brothers, the station reported.

Prosecutor Tauri Thomas detailed how police found Eversole at the gas station that was just a block from the condo he shared with Krause: He had a gunshot wound to the face and a gash on the forehead, Channel 2 reported.

Before he died, Eversole was able to tell police what happened to him but was unable to identify the shooter, according to the station.

“While he was sleeping, he was shot. When they asked him if the person who shot him was still at the residence, he said he was, but he wasn’t able to identify who shot him,” Thomas said, the station reported.

There were no signs of forced entry into the home, Thomas said, but the door to Eversole’s bedroom was damaged and there was blood on the walls and floor, according to Channel 2. Investigators also found a bloody handgun on the floor and a spent shell casing.