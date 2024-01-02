BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash closes lanes of I-75 North near Cumberland Mall

All northbound lanes to I-75 have been blocked following a crash early Tuesday morning.

21 minutes ago

A crash has all northbound lanes of I-75 closed in Cobb County early Tuesday morning.

The collision was reported right at exit 258 for Cumberland Mall shortly after 3 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It is not clear when lanes may reopen.

Traffic is being diverted onto Cumberland Boulevard. Commuters can use Northside Parkway as an alternate to reach I-285, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

Police have not said if any injuries have been reported. No other details have been released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

