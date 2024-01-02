TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash closes lanes of I-75 North near Cumberland Mall

A crash has all northbound lanes of I-75 closed in Cobb County early Tuesday morning.
The collision was reported right at exit 258 for Cumberland Mall shortly after 3 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It is not clear when lanes may reopen.
Traffic is being diverted onto Cumberland Boulevard. Commuters can use Northside Parkway as an alternate to reach I-285, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.
RED ALERT Cobb Co: Crash investigation still has all lanes closed on I-75/nb at Cumberland Blvd (Exit 258). Traffic diverted there. Use Hwy 41 as an alternate. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/vLZXI0WkwG— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) January 2, 2024
Police have not said if any injuries have been reported. No other details have been released.
