Atlanta police shoot, kill man armed with knife on I-75, chief says

Atlanta police shot and killed a man early Thursday after they said he ran onto I-75 with a knife.
Police said the 39-year-old man, whose name was not released, had been a passenger on a Greyhound bus headed to Florida. Police said they responded to a call about a person who had been stabbed on the bus, and when officers arrived at the interstate near Cleveland Avenue they found the man running in lanes of traffic.
“Officers made multiple de-escalation attempts to disarm the suspect. During that time, the suspect continued to walk into the path of interstate traffic. The armed suspect charged at officers. The officers opened fire, striking the suspect,” Atlanta police said, in a news release.
Officers rendered aid to the suspect, who was later pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital.
Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told reporters at a news conference that the person stabbed was injured in the hand.
The incident, which started with a call to police shortly after 1 a.m., caused the hourslong closure of I-75′s southbound lanes, which reopened at about 6 a.m.
Traffic had been diverted onto I-85, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.
While traffic is moving again, delays remain. Commuters may use I-85, I-285 or Metropolitan Parkway as alternates to avoid slowdowns, the traffic center advises.
Atlanta police are reviewing videos taken by passengers on board the bus. The 39-year-old man boarded the bus in Atlanta, Schierbaum said.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation have been asked to investigate the shooting.
— This is a developing story. We are working to learn more.
About the Author