Atlanta police shoot, kill man armed with knife on I-75, chief says

Atlanta police shot and killed a man early Thursday after they said he ran onto I-75 with a knife.

Police said the 39-year-old man, whose name was not released, had been a passenger on a Greyhound bus headed to Florida. Police said they responded to a call about a person who had been stabbed on the bus, and when officers arrived at the interstate near Cleveland Avenue they found the man running in lanes of traffic.

“Officers made multiple de-escalation attempts to disarm the suspect. During that time, the suspect continued to walk into the path of interstate traffic. The armed suspect charged at officers. The officers opened fire, striking the suspect,” Atlanta police said, in a news release.