Man who says he had 3 beers before hitting Cobb teen guilty of lesser charges

On Friday, a Cobb jury found Cox guilty of second-degree vehicular homicide, rather than first degree, and failure to exercise due care to a pedestrian. Sentencing was expected later Friday afternoon.

The jury deliberated for about six hours Thursday and about four hours Friday, trying to decide if Cox was responsible for killing the Harrison High School senior in December 2023. He had been indicted on charges including first-degree homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to exercise due care to a pedestrian, failure to yield, open container and obstruction.

Around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, the jurors told the court they had reached an “impasse” and were unable to agree on their verdicts. Judge Kimberly Childs sent the jury home and told them to return Friday morning.

The trial began Nov. 18, but it was paused during the week of Thanksgiving before resuming this week.

On Dec. 8 of last year, Cox was driving a 2017 GMC Acadia eastbound on Ben King Road near Kennesaw and was approaching a crosswalk, according to police. That’s when a group of teenagers, including Olivia, was attempting to walk across the road at a designated crosswalk, police said.

Olivia was hit by the SUV, causing a traumatic brain injury, according to investigators and medical professionals who testified during the trial. She never regained consciousness.

She was president of the Beta Club, a member of the National Honor Society and Science Honor Society, and played softball, flag football, basketball and ran track, her family said. She also worked at Chick-fil-A.

Cox’s defense attorney, Kim Frye, said during closing arguments that Olivia darted into the road and was not paying attention. Frye told the jurors Cox was not impaired.

“The fact that he could not see Olivia Pugh was not because he was drunk,” Frye said. “She wasn’t supposed to be there.”

At the scene, Cox admitted he had been drinking but refused to give a breath sample, his arrest warrant states. After officers obtained a search warrant, Cox was accused of refusing to allow his blood to be drawn.

“Accused emitted a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage, which was strongest when he spoke, had bloodshot and watery eyes, admitted to consuming three beers while at a Christmas party, refused to provide a voluntary breath sample or perform any voluntary field evaluations,” the warrant states.

Prosecutors contended that Cox had consumed more than three beers while visiting friends’ homes and Twin Peaks near Kennesaw. Assistant District Attorney Nolan Slifko told jurors that witness statements indicated that Cox had the equivalent of eight beers the night of the crash.

“Eight drinks and he was the designated driver,” Slifko said.

Cox was arrested the night of the crash and had remained in the Cobb jail.