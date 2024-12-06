Man pulled from wrecked vehicle in DeKalb had been shot to death, police say

DeKalb County firefighters worked Friday morning to extricate a man after his vehicle crashed in the woods. But when he was pulled from the vehicle, investigators determined the victim had died from a gunshot wound, authorities said.

Officers were called to the 3500 block of Waldrop Road near Decatur at 8:35 a.m., according to Lt. Shane Smith with DeKalb police. The victim, whose name was not released, was believed to be in his 40s, Smith said.

No further details were released about the shooting and crash, which remain under investigation.