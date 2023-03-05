Separate shootings involving young people leave 2 dead, multiple injured

Aereal Gardner, who lives next door said she and her family suddenly heard gunshots and ducked for cover in their own home, Channel 2 reported.

“My kids was on the floor. They were scared,” she told the news station.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Another neighbor told the station she lives across the street and rushed over to help one of the victims, but it was too late.

Earlier the same evening, a 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, according to Atlanta police.

Officers were called to the 440 block of Markham Street in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood of downtown Atlanta, about a block from the stadium, around 7:45 p.m. There, they found the teen with multiple gunshot wounds, police said in a statement.

The teen was described as alert when he was rushed to a hospital, police said. No other details were released.

By Sunday morning, Atlanta police got another call, this time about a 2-year-old being shot in the hand at a bus stop in the Hunter Hills neighborhood.

Investigators said the toddler was with his mother when he was shot during an attempted robbery sometime before 8:30 a.m.

The boy’s injury was described as non-life-threatening.

Police did not release any other details in that case.

The weekend continued the latest wave of gun violence affecting children in recent years, with firearms now considered the No. 1 cause of death for children in the United States, according to a 2022 Kaiser Family Foundation analysis.

Anyone with information on the Douglas County incident is asked to contact Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigator Merlene Jean at 770-920-4916.