2 dead, 6 injured in shooting at ‘Sweet 16′ house party in Douglas County

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

Two people are dead and six others injured after a house party attended by over 100 teenagers erupted in gunfire late Saturday night in Douglas County, according to officials.

A confrontation is what led up to the shooting, the sheriff’s office confirmed in a statement Sunday. The party, which was a “Sweet 16,” took place on Sitka Drive near Douglasville around 11 p.m., authorities told Channel 2 Action News.

Aereal Gardner, who lives next door, told Channel 2 that she and her family suddenly heard gunshots and ducked for cover in their own home.

“My kids was on the floor. They were scared,” she said.

Another neighbor told the news station she lives across the street and rushed over to help one of the victims, but it was too late.

Officials have not publicly shared the names or ages of the victims.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigator Merlene Jean at 770-920-4916.

