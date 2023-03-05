X
Police: 2-year-old shot in hand during attempted robbery at bus stop

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A 2-year-old boy was shot in the hand during an attempted robbery at a bus stop Sunday morning in northwest Atlanta, according to police.

Authorities said the toddler was with his mother at the bus stop near Rome Drive in the Hunter Hills neighborhood when the shooting took place.

He was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in a private vehicle, and police were called around 8:30 a.m. The child’s injury was described as not life-threatening.

No other details were released about the incident.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

