Police: 2-year-old shot in hand during attempted robbery at bus stop

A 2-year-old boy was shot in the hand during an attempted robbery at a bus stop Sunday morning in northwest Atlanta, according to police.
Authorities said the toddler was with his mother at the bus stop near Rome Drive in the Hunter Hills neighborhood when the shooting took place.
He was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in a private vehicle, and police were called around 8:30 a.m. The child’s injury was described as not life-threatening.
No other details were released about the incident.
