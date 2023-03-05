17-year-old shot in downtown Atlanta near Mercedes-Benz Stadium

A 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times near Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday evening, according to police.
Atlanta officers got a call around 7:45 p.m. about a person being shot in the 440 block of Markham Street in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood of downtown Atlanta, about a block south from the stadium. When officers arrived, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, police said in a statement.
The teen was described as alert when he was rushed to a hospital, police said.
No other information was released about the victim or what may have led up to the shooting. Police did not say if they have identified any suspects.
