17-year-old shot in downtown Atlanta near Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times near Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday evening, according to police.

Atlanta officers got a call around 7:45 p.m. about a person being shot in the 440 block of Markham Street in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood of downtown Atlanta, about a block south from the stadium. When officers arrived, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, police said in a statement.

The teen was described as alert when he was rushed to a hospital, police said.

No other information was released about the victim or what may have led up to the shooting. Police did not say if they have identified any suspects.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

