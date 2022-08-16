‘Please don’t kill me’: Security guard shot in Atlanta apartment complex

“The victim was lying on the pavement defenseless and stated ‘please don’t kill me,’” the witness told officers.

Forehand then shot the victim once, the report states, and then got his phone out and began filming.

Another witness told police that she saw Forehand shooting multiple times and eventually shoot the security guard while standing over him.

Forehand is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal attempt to commit murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. He remained Tuesday at the Fulton County jail, where he was being held without bond.

The security guard shot Thursday is one of at least 10 shot in metro Atlanta since April 2021.

On May 18, a security guard was shot at Buckhead’s Fogo de Chão after restaurant staff called for help with handling an unruly patron, police said. Nygil Cullins, 22, tried to leave the restaurant when one of the restaurant’s security guards tackled him, according to police. Cullins then fired shots and struck the security guard. An officer shot and killed Cullins, who died at the scene.

Anthony Frazier, 51, who worked as a security guard at American Seafood and Wings, was shot and killed outside the restaurant on April 18, police said. Officers were called to the small strip mall shortly before 7 p.m. and found Frazier dead.

Fourteen days prior, an off-duty Cobb County officer was injured when shots were fired toward him as he patrolled Cumberland Mall. The officer had received word from a security guard to be on the lookout for two suspicious vehicles, according to police. Days later, the suspect, 20-year-old Demarco Mauge of Duluth, was shot and killed by another Cobb officer during a traffic stop, the GBI said.