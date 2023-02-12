Police: Dunwoody tavern security guard shot after couple leaves without paying

The 911 call came in about a person being shot at the Sage Woodfire Tavern on Ashford Dunwoody Road just before 11 p.m., Dunwoody police spokesperson Sgt. Michael Cheek said.

Details are limited, but Cheek said that a man and woman left without paying, and a security guard attempted to stop them. A brief fight ensued, and the guard was shot in the arm by the man.