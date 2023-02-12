X
Police: Dunwoody tavern security guard shot after couple leaves without paying

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

A security guard at a Dunwoody restaurant was shot Saturday night after a couple left without paying their bill, police said.

The 911 call came in about a person being shot at the Sage Woodfire Tavern on Ashford Dunwoody Road just before 11 p.m., Dunwoody police spokesperson Sgt. Michael Cheek said.

Details are limited, but Cheek said that a man and woman left without paying, and a security guard attempted to stop them. A brief fight ensued, and the guard was shot in the arm by the man.

The victim was described as stable and taken to a hospital.

No additional information has been released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

