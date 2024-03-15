Security guard, suspect injured in struggle over gun in SW Atlanta

A security guard and a man who held him at gunpoint in a southwest Atlanta convenience store were both injured after multiple shots were fired in a struggle over the weapon, authorities said.
Officers were called about a person shot at the Discount Food Mart at 3208 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 6 a.m., Atlanta police said. At the scene, they found the store’s security guard suffering from a gunshot wound to the knee. He was conscious when taken to the hospital, but police did not share further details about his condition.
Shortly after the initial 911 call, police responded to a second call at a home on Napolean Drive, a cul-de-sac about four miles away. Police said they found a man at the house with a gunshot wound to the head, and he was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Officials did not share further information on his condition.
Investigators quickly determined that the two calls were connected and that both men were injured in the same incident.
According to police, the suspect came into the convenience store and pointed a gun at the security guard. The guard then tried to disarm the man, and as they struggled, the guard was shot in the knee. However, the security guard gained control of the gun and shot at the suspect, striking him in the head.
Investigators believe the man who entered the store with the gun was the aggressor, police said. The man was arrested at the hospital and is being treated in Grady Detention, the hospital’s secure wing for patients in police custody.
Officials have not publicly identified the suspect or the victim, and the charges against the suspect were not specified.
