Crime & Public Safety

Security guard, suspect injured in struggle over gun in SW Atlanta

A security guard and his suspected assailant were both shot during the struggle over a gun at the Discount Food Mart on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta the morning of March 15, 2024.
A security guard and his suspected assailant were both shot during the struggle over a gun at the Discount Food Mart on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta the morning of March 15, 2024.
SW Atlanta convenience store shooting
A security guard and his suspected assailant were both shot during the struggle over a gun at the Discount Food Mart on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta the morning of March 15, 2024.
A security guard and his suspected assailant were both shot during the struggle over a gun at the Discount Food Mart on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta the morning of March 15, 2024.
1 / 5
A security guard and his suspected assailant were both shot during the struggle over a gun at the Discount Food Mart on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta the morning of March 15, 2024.
By
52 minutes ago

A security guard and a man who held him at gunpoint in a southwest Atlanta convenience store were both injured after multiple shots were fired in a struggle over the weapon, authorities said.

Officers were called about a person shot at the Discount Food Mart at 3208 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 6 a.m., Atlanta police said. At the scene, they found the store’s security guard suffering from a gunshot wound to the knee. He was conscious when taken to the hospital, but police did not share further details about his condition.

Shortly after the initial 911 call, police responded to a second call at a home on Napolean Drive, a cul-de-sac about four miles away. Police said they found a man at the house with a gunshot wound to the head, and he was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Officials did not share further information on his condition.

Investigators quickly determined that the two calls were connected and that both men were injured in the same incident.

According to police, the suspect came into the convenience store and pointed a gun at the security guard. The guard then tried to disarm the man, and as they struggled, the guard was shot in the knee. However, the security guard gained control of the gun and shot at the suspect, striking him in the head.

Investigators believe the man who entered the store with the gun was the aggressor, police said. The man was arrested at the hospital and is being treated in Grady Detention, the hospital’s secure wing for patients in police custody.

Officials have not publicly identified the suspect or the victim, and the charges against the suspect were not specified.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

ATLANTA FALCONS
What is tampering? A closer look at Falcons deal for Kirk Cousins2h ago

Credit: Jim Gaines

Fulton property tax payments back online after hack
1h ago

Credit: Elissa Eubanks

Atlanta water treatment leak sends E. coli surging in Chattahoochee River
9h ago

Parking expansion to offer more options near Hartsfield-Jackson airport
9h ago

Parking expansion to offer more options near Hartsfield-Jackson airport
9h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Is Georgia a top Biden target? Some Democrats fret it won’t be
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: ATLDOT

Work to repair burned Cheshire Bridge Road overpass underway
59m ago
DeKalb man convicted of voluntary manslaughter in teen’s 2020 killing
1h ago
UPDATE
2 arrested in Kennesaw fatal shooting; 1st since 2019
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Ryker Sixkiller

Stickball: Native American sport gains new attention in Georgia
How Atlanta’s Black influencers are preparing for a potential TikTok ban
21h ago
Why your allergies are acting up now and how to get relief