Security guard, suspect injured in struggle over gun in SW Atlanta

A security guard and a man who held him at gunpoint in a southwest Atlanta convenience store were both injured after multiple shots were fired in a struggle over the weapon, authorities said.

Officers were called about a person shot at the Discount Food Mart at 3208 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 6 a.m., Atlanta police said. At the scene, they found the store’s security guard suffering from a gunshot wound to the knee. He was conscious when taken to the hospital, but police did not share further details about his condition.

Shortly after the initial 911 call, police responded to a second call at a home on Napolean Drive, a cul-de-sac about four miles away. Police said they found a man at the house with a gunshot wound to the head, and he was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Officials did not share further information on his condition.