BreakingNews
Off-duty security guard killed in shooting outside NW Atlanta event venue
X

Off-duty security guard killed in shooting outside NW Atlanta event venue

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

An argument inside a NW Atlanta event venue filled with dozens of people led to a deadly shooting Sunday morning.

Atlanta police received a call about 5:45 a.m. of a person shot outside Ten50 Social Club on Main Street in the Riverside neighborhood, according to Channel 2 Action News. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

According to Channel 2, the victim, described as an off-duty security guard, got into an argument with a suspect that escalated to gunfire outside the venue. The suspect then drove away in a green Nissan Murano that was described as having bullet holes and damage to its door.

Roughly a dozen police officers responded to the scene, which was roped off with caution tape. The area is located near Spink Collins Park and a few miles from I-285.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is asked to contact Atlanta police.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Training center costs call years of promises into question5h ago

Profiles in perseverance: What makes these Georgia 2023 graduates special
3h ago

Airport workers march to Delta headquarters, push for higher pay
20h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Mourners say farewell to ‘superstar’ Bre’Asia Powell, who was killed last week
20h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Mourners say farewell to ‘superstar’ Bre’Asia Powell, who was killed last week
20h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta to close City Hall offices, ban liquids and gels ahead of training center vote
22h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash in SW Atlanta
17h ago
Atlanta to close City Hall offices, ban liquids and gels ahead of training center vote
22h ago
Man killed, woman charged after shooting at Snellville home
Featured

Profiles in perseverance: What makes these Georgia 2023 graduates special
3h ago
Parents: Should Cobb schools build a $50M events venue for graduations?
Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top