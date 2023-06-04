Off-duty security guard killed in shooting outside NW Atlanta event venue

An argument inside a NW Atlanta event venue filled with dozens of people led to a deadly shooting Sunday morning.

Atlanta police received a call about 5:45 a.m. of a person shot outside Ten50 Social Club on Main Street in the Riverside neighborhood, according to Channel 2 Action News. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

According to Channel 2, the victim, described as an off-duty security guard, got into an argument with a suspect that escalated to gunfire outside the venue. The suspect then drove away in a green Nissan Murano that was described as having bullet holes and damage to its door.

Roughly a dozen police officers responded to the scene, which was roped off with caution tape. The area is located near Spink Collins Park and a few miles from I-285.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is asked to contact Atlanta police.

