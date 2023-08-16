Security guard shot after argument at SW Atlanta apartment complex

A security guard was sitting in his vehicle at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex during the overnight hours Wednesday when a man approached his driver’s-side window, police said. An argument ensued and gunshots were fired, likely startling residents nearby and some in the neighboring complexes off Landrum Drive.

The guard, who was not publicly identified, had been shot, police said, and two men ran out of the Canopy West Apartments complex and into the cover of darkness.

Atlanta police responded around 3:15 a.m. to the person shot call at 2929 Landrum Drive, a complex previously named Chastain Woods Apartments that had recently been renovated. Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. He was conscious and taken to a hospital, police said.

According to investigators, the man was working security at Canopy West during the incident. A motive for the shooting is unclear at the time, and both suspects remain at large.

The complex is located across the street from Crystal at Cascade, which was identified by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as one of the “Dangerous Dwellings” complexes during an investigation that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.

It continued a recent trend of shootings of security guards in the metro area. In June, an off-duty guard was fatally shot outside a northwest Atlanta event venue following an argument. Four months earlier, a guard was struck by gunfire after confronting a couple who tried to leave a Dunwoody restaurant without paying their bill.

Last August, a security guard was shot in the thigh at a northeast Atlanta apartment complex. At least 12 others were shot, five fatally, from April to October 2022 in metro Atlanta.

An investigation into Wednesday’s shooting is ongoing, police said.

